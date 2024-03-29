Lovely slams Modi govt, says nation wants change

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Friday asserted that the country is seeking a change as it is fed up with the “hollow and unfulfilled” promises of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Reviewing the preparations for the INDIA bloc rally, scheduled to be held at the Ramlila Maidan on 31st March, he said that the Congress party would focus on ensuring “justice” to people based on the five “Nyay guarantees”, which will be a “game changer” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking the BJP, the Delhi Congress chief said, “BJP’s guarantees were a bunch of lies while Congress’s five ‘Nyay’ (justice) -— Bhagidari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Yuva Nyay -— giving 25 guarantees, five under each category, will empower all sections of people.”

Advertisement

He said that the Congress is determined to sweep all the three LS seats it would be contesting besides ensuring the victory of the INDIA alliance partners in the other four parliamentary constituencies in Delhi.

As per the seat-sharing arrangements between the AAP and Congress, the former will contest four seats and the latter three seats in Delhi.

In the 2019 LS elections, both the parties drew a blank.