Rebels spoiled BJP’s prospects at several places in UP civic polls

The rebels spoiled the prospects of the BJP at several places in the urban local bodies elections. They had been expelled from the party before the polls.

According to reports, BJP’s rebel Brajesh Goyal has won Anupshahr Municipality in Bulandshahr by about 4,000 votes. He defeated BJP candidate Brijesh Sharma.

In Jhansi, BJP rebel Jaichand Rajput won the post of chairman from Erich Nagar Panchayat. On the other hand, BJP’s rebel Meera Devi emerged victorious for the post of chairman from Montha Nagar Panchayat, also in Jhansi.

Rebel independent candidate of BJP Bhanwar Singh Contractor captured the Municipal Council seat by defeating the candidate of BJP in Tundla seat. He defeated Deepak Rajauria of BJP by 321 votes

Independent candidate Sunita Malik won in Baghpat’s Aminagar Sarai. In Kaushambi, the home district of state Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP lost in several chairman seats.

The BJP had to face defeat in the ward of Nand Gopal Nandi, Cabinet Minister of the Yogi government. BJP candidate Vijay Vaish stood third in Ward No. 80 Mohitsamganj in Prayagraj, which is the home ward of the minister.

Outgoing Mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi cast her vote at Thakurdeen Junior High School and the BJP lost in both the booths here. Here BJP’s rebel Kusumlata won the election.

BJP candidates have also lost in the wards of Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, MLA Dr GS Dharmesh, coordinator of municipal elections, Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey in Agra.

Amresh, son of BJP District President Girraj Singh Kushwaha also lost the election in Agra. Independent candidate won the election in Dhakran Ward 76 of Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

BJP has also lost in Ward 24 of Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey. The party candidate has also lost in Ward 19 of GS Dharmesh, General Secretary of BJYM Braj region.