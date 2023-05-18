After her party’s crushing defeat in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday gave a new slogan to the party cadre – “Vote Hamara, Raj Tumhara Nahi Chalega” – to be spread in the villages across the state before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a meeting of the state committee and district office bearers of all 18 divisions called to review the civic poll performance, Mayawati said now, preparations have to be made for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections diligently with a missionary zeal.

She reviewed the civic bodies’ elections district-wise and took a feedback from the concerned party officials. She called on the party workers to reach out to the people with the new slogan “Vote Hamara, Raj Tumhara Nahi Chalega” so that they could know the alleged conspiracies of the BJP and the SP.

The BSP supremo accused the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of adopting a despicable strategy in the elections. She said the BJP took repressive action against Opposition candidates by misusing government machinery. Besides, there are several complaints of errors in the voter list. She said it’s detrimental to democracy. “A befitting reply to all these omissions and commissions will be given by the people in the Lok Sabha elections,” she stressed.

“The BJP might say anything, but the reality is that the municipal elections were manipulated in every conceivable way from beginning to end, including OBC reservation and reservation of women seats. Despite this, people did support BJP much except for the mayoral election,” the BSP president said.

Mayawati contended that if ballot paper was used in the mayor’s elections instead of the EVM, the result would have been different.

The BSP was defeated in the mayoral elections of Agra and Saharanpur by a heinous conspiracy.