BJP rigged and missed official machinery to win UP civic polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has alleged that large scale rigging and misuse of official machinery led to the landslide victory of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh civic polls.

In a couple of tweets on Sunday, Mayawati, while giving her reaction on the poll results, said: “BSP is not going to sit silent due to the misuse of government machinery by the BJP in the UP civic elections. BJP will definitely get its answer on their ill doings soon.”

She heartily expressed her gratitude and thanked the people for trusting the BSP and voting for the party candidates in all adverse circumstances.

“Had this election also been free and fair, the results would have been different. If elections were held through ballot papers, the BSP would have definitely won the mayoral election as well,” she claimed.

The BSP chief further said that by the way, whether it is BJP or SP, both the parties are similar in winning such elections by misusing power due to which the ruling party wins most of the seats through rigging and this time also the same thing happened in this election.