Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday that there are a total of 39 Coronavirus positive cases in the national capital, of which 29 people have come from abroad while 10 cases are of local transmission.

Addressing media via video conferencing, the chief minister said the Delhi government is ready to deal with a spike in cases. He said the national capital has enough health infrastructure and facilities to treat 100 positive cases of coronavirus each day.

Kejriwal said his team of doctors has formulated a full-fledged plan to deal with a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. “We are ready to fight any situation.”

The Delhi CM said he had ordered for the formation of a five-member committee led by Dr Sareen. The committee has formulated a plan on how to deal with a situation where 100, 500 or 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 come to light in Delhi each day.

The Delhi government has also made arrangements to serve food to four lakh needy people every single day starting Saturday.

“Every Delhi assembly constituency will have such provision. Priority will be on those areas where there are no shelter homes. The government will respond with as per demand,” the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government has made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. “Around 500 people will be provided food in all these schools. Social distancing will be kept in mind during such services,” he said and added, “So far, we were providing food to 20,000 people daily, the number will now increase to around 2,00,000 from today”.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had said that Mohalla clinics will continue to function in the national capital but with all precautions.

His assertion came as a doctor at a Mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Unfortunately a Mohalla clinic doctor is tested positive, but Delhi government won’t shut clinics as this would cause lot of inconvenience to people. Mohalla clinic will remain open,” said the Chief Minister at a press briefing flanked by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal added that the government will ensure safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.

The chief minister further said that the Delhi government has decided to allow shops and establishments providing essential services, including grocery shops, to operate 24×7 to prevent overcrowding. This will require no additional permits and licenses.