Rangeen Machli app to boost ornamental fish trade

The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) along with the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has developed the ‘Rangeen Machhli’ app with aims to support hobbyists, farmers, and professionals in the ornamental fish industry by providing multilingual, reliable, and comprehensive information on ornamental fish care, breeding, and maintenance.

The app caters to a broad audience by offering content in eight Indian languages. It seeks to promote the ornamental fish trade and encourage informed fish-keeping practices while fostering a sense of community among enthusiasts and professionals.

Some of the objectives of the Rangeen Machli App include providing information on popular ornamental fish species and their care, promoting local businesses through dynamic directories of aquarium shops, enhancing knowledge of ornamental aquaculture techniques, thereby empowering fish farmers and shop owners and serving as an educational tool for newcomers and professionals in the ornamental fish industry.

Salient features of the “Rangeen Machhli” app as informed by ICAR are (i) Multilingual Support: Content is available in eight Indian languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience, (ii) Comprehensive Fish Information: Provides detailed guidance on care, breeding, and maintenance of ornamental fish, (iii) “Find Aquarium Shops” Tool: A dynamic directory that allows users to locate nearby aquarium shops, updated by shop owners themselves.

This feature helps aquarium shop owners promote their businesses to a wider audience and gives fish enthusiasts easy access to reliable sources for ornamental fish and aquarium products, (iv) Educational Modules: “Basics of Aquarium Care” Module: Covers essential topics such as aquarium types, filtration, lighting, feeding, and daily maintenance and (v) “Ornamental Aquaculture” Module: Focuses on breeding and rearing ornamental fish, aiding farmers in diversifying their stock.

ICAR has also reported that Promoting local businesses through tools like the “Find Aquarium Shops” feature fosters economic growth in the ornamental fish industry by creating better visibility and opportunities for shop owners.

It also ensures that users can access authentic and reliable aquarium products and services, reducing dependency on unverified sources.

Reliable information empowers users with the knowledge to maintain healthier aquariums and make informed decisions, thus enhancing sustainability and growth in the ornamental fish trade.

This information was given by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.