The fifth 25T Bollard Pull (BP) tug Ojas was launched at TRSL, Kolkata, on Wednesday. The Tugs are a part of the contract for construction of six 25T BP tugs.

The four tugs, which were launched earlier, are currently being used by the Indian Navy to aid Naval ships and submarines during berthing, un-berthing and manoeuvring in confined waters.

Built in accordance with relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the indigenously built tugs will also provide afloat firefighting support to ships alongside or at anchorage and will also have the capability to conduct limited Search and Rescue Operations.

