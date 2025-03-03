IKEA launches online delivery service in Delhi-NCR, 9 other north cities

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has launched its online delivery service in the Delhi-NCR region after seven years of entering the Indian market. The sales commences from March 1.

Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer, Ikea India, in a LinkedIn post said, “My heart is full of joy and excitement as we announce our entry into the North of India. This is a critical piece in our journey in the country, and we at Ikea aim to be the No. 1 retailer in India’s largest home furnishings market.”

The company has also expanded its online ordering and delivery service to nine satellite cities across North India. They include Agra, Prayagraj, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Varanasi.

Customers will be able to access assembly, installation, and remote design services as part of its offering, the company said in a statement.

“Close to 100,000 customers from Delhi-NCR are already part of our Ikea family members’ community in India, and this milestone only helps us bring the omni-channel Ikea experience closer to them,” the company said.

It will follow a hybrid omni-channel model, focusing on online sales before launching physical stores.