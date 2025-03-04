Model women-friendly gram panchayats’ initiative to be launched

In a significant move to advance gender-sensitive governance at the grassroots level, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will launch its transformative initiative to develop Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats (MWFGP) at a National Convention on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The event that is part of the Ministry’s International Women’s Day 2025 celebrations is poised to have a lasting impact on rural governance, ensuring safety, inclusivity, and gender equality for women and girls in Gram Panchayats across the country.

The Convention will be attended by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj & Fisheries S P Singh Baghel and Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel. About 350 participants, primarily elected representatives and officials from selected Gram Panchayats, will attend the Convention either physically or virtually. The participants will include elected heads and officials from at least one Gram Panchayat in each district from across the country.

The primary objective of this initiative is to establish at least one model women-friendly gram panchayat in each district, serving as a beacon for gender-sensitive and girl-friendly governance practices. These model panchayats will exemplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating safer, more inclusive, and socially just Gram Panchayats, contributing to the larger goal of achieving a Viksit Bharat through Viksit Panchayats.

Following the Convention, the Ministry will organise a nationwide Mahila Gram Sabhas on 8 March, marking the grassroots-level launch of the Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats initiative, coinciding with International Women’s Day.