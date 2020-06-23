Defence Ministry on Tuesday clarified that the minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites.

Rajnath Singh is in Russia and he said in a tweet that his official visit to Russia amid the pandemic is a sign of special friendship with the country.

“Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in #Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions: sources,” Global Times had tweeted this evening.

“My visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation during the COVID pandemic. This is a sign of our special friendship. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels,” the Minister said in a tweet.

My visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation during the COVID pandemic. This is a sign of our special friendship. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 23, 2020

He further informed about having an “excellent meeting” with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

“Had an excellent meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Yury Borisov. India & Russia enjoy Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and defence relationship is one of its important pillars. We reviewed our defence cooperation and discussed ways to expand it,” Singh said.

Had an excellent meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Yury Borisov. India & Russia enjoy Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and defence relationship is one of its important pillars. We reviewed our defence cooperation and discussed ways to expand it. pic.twitter.com/tkTCOnIEDx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 23, 2020

Rajnath Singh had also visited the Indian Embassy in Moscow today and paid my humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his statue

“I can say with confidence that the traditional friendship between India & Russia remain strong. Our mutual interests are solid and we look to future cooperation in the spirit of our special friendship,” he added.

I can say with confidence that the traditional friendship between India & Russia remain strong. Our mutual interests are solid and we look to future cooperation in the spirit of our special friendship. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 23, 2020

“All our proposals have received positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions. Earlier this morning, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar had discussions with his counterpart Deputy Defence Minister Fomin,” the minister told.

We look forward to the visit of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, later this year.