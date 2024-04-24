Congress preparing to bring religion based reservation through backdoor: Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Congress party of planning to bring religion-based reservation through the backdoor and said that the idea will affect the unity and integrity of the country.

Addressing the ‘Intellectual Meet’s in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, Singh said, “The Congress manifesto has indicated reservation for religious minorities in government jobs, which if implemented, can also bring the Armed Forces under its purview. This is an idea that affects the unity and integrity of the country. This will be a very dangerous situation for this country.”

“While on one hand, the Congress says it will encourage and assist students of minorities to take full advantage of the growing opportunities in education, employment, business, services, sports, arts and other fields, and on the other hand, it will ‘ensure’ that they get their share….. Now this is done by making legal provisions, which is expressed through the word ‘ensure’. That means Congress is now preparing to bring ‘religion based reservation’ through the backdoor,” Singh said.

Advertisement

The defence minister also accused the ruling YSRCP of land grabbing and said that it will only stop when the state has an NDA government.

“Land grabbing is being done by the YSRCP. This land grabbing will stop only when NDA forms the government here. Despite being a national party, we have agreed to become a junior partner in Andhra Pradesh because we want to free Andhra Pradesh from the misrule and corruption of YSRCP,” he said.

The defence minister said that Vishakhapatnam was poised to become a cultural, industrial and commercial hub but it has instead become the “drugs capital”.

“It is very unfortunate that the city of destiny is now turning into an international drugs distribution centre,” he added.