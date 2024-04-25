Signs are not good over Congress view on inheritance tax: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday targeted Congress on its leader Sam Pitroda’s remark on inheritance tax and claimed that the signs were not good.

He (Sam Pitroda) said that the kind of system that exists in America should be implemented in India. If the head of the family dies, then more than half, 55 per cent of the property will come into the possession of the government and the people of that family will get only 45 per cent of the property. What do these people want to do? Where do you want to take the country? We all need to be alert. There is no doubt what these people will do when they come to power,” Singh said.

Singh was addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri in support of the BJP candidate and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni.

The Defence Minister said the people of SP and Congress had doubts on the Ram temple and used to taunt them.

Singh said that earlier there was no concern for the development of Sanatan culture, but the Modi government has worried about all religions. ”BJP is the only party in India that does what it says,” he said.

He claimed that after 5-10 years people will forget the SP and it will be history. ”Similarly, Congress is becoming extinct and children will say who is Congress?

He said that just as dinosaurs became extinct, the Congress will also vanish.