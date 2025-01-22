Rajnath Singh launches new Sainik School in Kerala

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School in Alappuzha district, Kerala, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of Sainik Schools across India.

This new school is part of the government’s initiative to establish 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, trusts, private schools, and state government schools, supplementing the 33 already functioning under the previous model.

Advertisement

During his address to the students and faculty, Singh expressed confidence that the school would play a vital role in nurturing values such as discipline, dedication, self-control, and service to the nation.

Advertisement

He explained that the objective of establishing these schools is to enhance the quality of basic education and contribute to the overall development of the nation.

“Sainik Schools offer more than just academic education; they provide both physical and mental training. The goal is to ensure the holistic development of children, focusing on their academic, physical, and moral growth. This confluence of ‘defence’ and ‘education’ is pivotal for nation-building,” the Defence Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of the term ‘Sainik,’ Singh explained that it signifies not only a warrior but also the qualities of discipline, dedication, self-control, and selfless service to the nation. He drew inspiration from historical figures like Swami Vivekananda and Raja Ravi Varma, whose values align with those promoted by Sainik Schools.

He further stated that the Sainik Schools would create a future India led by individuals who adopt these qualities and contribute to the nation’s global stature. The school is named after the renowned social reformer Vidyadhiraja Chattambi Swami, whose passion for social reform and education serves as a guiding force for the institution’s mission.