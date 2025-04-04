First edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 gets underway at Karwar

With the eyes set on bringing out synergy and addressing critical operational, administrative, and material issues meriting immediate attention and decisions by Naval Commanders, the first edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 will begin on Saturday at Karwar.

The conference is being organised in two phases, with the second phase slated to begin on April 7 in New Delhi. A statement from the Navap spokesperson stated that the biannual conference will facilitate deliberations on significant strategic, operational, and administrative issues among the top Naval Commanders.

Advertisement

In the first phase, a flagging off ceremony of the Indian Ocean Ship Sagar would be undertaken by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. INS Sunayna is being deployed to the South-West IOR with a combined crew from the Indian Navy and nine friendly foreign countries: Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

Advertisement

Under Phase II of the conference, a detailed review of major operational, material, logistics, HR development, training, and administrative aspects would be undertaken.

The conference will play a pivotal role in emphasising India’s role as a ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), bolstering the Indian Navy’s contribution to regional peace, security, and stability, the statement read.