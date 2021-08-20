Follow Us:
Rajnath Singh flags off 5 ambulances donated to Army

IANS | New Delhi | August 20, 2021 12:40 pm

Photo: IANS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged off five critical care ambulances donated to Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chinar Corps is the Army’s strategic unit that guards the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

Photo: IANS

Singh flagged off the ambulances donated by a Pune-based NGO — Borderless World Foundation — from his official residence here. Rajya Sabha member Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and former BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju, party leader Rajiv Kohli and social workers of the NGO were also present on the occasion.

“All ambulances go to five different locations in two districts of Kashmir that are Kupwara and Baramulla Districts. These ambulances will serve the people in Gurez, Machil, Keran, Tangdhar, and Uri sectors,” Virender Sachdeva, program coordinator of the flagging off ceremony, said.

Sahasrabuddhe said, “All ambulances go to the above five sectors which are on the Line of Control. All ambulances will be managed by the Indian Army.”

These ambulances will be used for ensuring critical care needs of the security personnel and for the local population as per need in the five sectors.

“These ambulances will help the Indian Army in saving precious lives in the area close to LoC by providing timely critical trauma care. Many lives are lost due to delayed medical intervention, which generally is lost due to the lack of timely medical attention,” Adhik Kadam, founding chairman of Borderless World Foundation, said.

