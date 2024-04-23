BJP is the only party in country which fulfills its promises: Rajnath Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday claimed that the BJP is the only party in the country which fulfills its promises.

The Defence minister said other political parties forget what they promise during elections. But, the BJP was the only party in the country which fulfilled its promises.

Giving examples, he said abrogation of Article 370, banning of instant Triple Talaq and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya are few of the promises which were fulfilled by the BJP.

Singh was addressing an election meeting at Bisaha village in Greater Noida seeking support for BJP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha candidate Mahesh Sharma where polling is scheduled in the second phase on

The Defence Minister also defended Prime minister Narendra Modi over opposition charges of trying to divide the voters on communal lines.



“I totally reject the Opposition’s claim that the saffron party is seeking to create a Hindu-Muslim divide for votes,” he said.



“As per my knowledge and understanding, PM Modi cannot do such a thing,” Singh said, giving clarification that

PM Modi only said what the Opposition Congress has released in its manifesto.

He claimed that the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Now several cities including Noida have turned into a business centre when earlier during the previous regimes, it was known for corruption and other illegal activities.

He further alleged that people even started migrating from here due to fear from criminals.

“But these things are a matter of the past and now everyone is living without any fear and earning their livelihoods,” he said.

The former UP CM also claimed that he was the first chief minister to send a proposal for the Jewar Airport. But as there was a different government at the Centre, the proposal was rejected, Singh said.

“But the double-engine government here was making the biggest Airport of the country in Jewar, which will change the fortunes of the people here,” he claimed.