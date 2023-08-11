Days before the Independence Day celebrations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today approved a substantial increase in financial aid across various schemes aimed at benefiting ex-servicemen and their families.

The step is in pursuit of strengthening the support systems for those who have dedicated their lives in the service to the nation.

”The increased financial assistance provisions stand as a testament to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led government’s recognition of the sacrifices made by the ex-servicemen & their families and its sincere desire to enhance their quality of life,” the Ministry of defence said.

Advertisement

The following enhancements have been approved:

— Vocational Training Grant: The financial assistance under the Vocational Training Grant scheme for widows of ex-servicemen has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. This uplifting adjustment reflects the Government’s commitment to supporting and empowering the widows of the brave soldiers, helping them build new pathways to self-reliance and stability;

— Medical Grant: Non-pensioner ex-servicemen/their widows will now receive an increased Medical Grant, with the amount being raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. This augmentation in financial aid recognises the valuable contributions made by our non-pensioner veterans and their right to comprehensive medical support, ensuring their well-being even after they have left active service; and

— Serious Disease Grant: The Serious Disease Grant for non-pensioner ex-servicemen/ their widows has been enhanced from Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 1,50,000. This move reinforces the dedication to assisting our ex-servicemen in times of critical health challenges, showing gratitude for their unwavering dedication to the nation.

Currently the schemes are being run by the Kendriya Sainik Board and funded from the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. These revised financial assistance amounts will come into effect immediately and will be administered through streamlined processes to ensure that beneficiaries can access the increased aid without any unnecessary delays.

These enhancements are a step forward in this direction, as the Government continues to explore avenues for enhancing the welfare and well-being of those who have served the country with honour and valour, the MoD said.