The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the High Court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will be heard.

The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection. The notification to this effect has been issued today on April 25.

Taking major safety steps in view of coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court had decided to seal the chambers of lawyers in and around its premises and said that only one court would hear “extremely urgent matters” through virtual means.

The top court also cancelled the proximity entry cards of the lawyers and other staff members from last month, so that no one is allowed inside the premises.

The bench said that court will be invoking its plenary powers under Article 142 to direct extending indefinitely the limitation period for filing appeals against orders of High Courts or any tribunal in apex court, so as not to render them time-barred in the pandemic.