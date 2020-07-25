The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Saturday lashes out at the Ashok Gehlot government by saying that they are heading for a ‘constitutional crisis’.

The remarks came after the 12-member delegation met Governor Kalraj Mishra to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the state.

“There is a procedure to be followed for calling an Assembly session but the Raj Bhavan was made a theatre for a sit-in. Is that proper? They are violating the Epidemic Act,” said Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia.

Poonia and other leaders accused team Gehlot of theatrics and preventing the Governor from carrying out his constitutional duty.

“We have asked the Governor that focus should be on coronavirus. It is out of control in Rajasthan,” Poonia added.

“This is no way to demand an Assembly session. You cannot gherao (picket) the Raj Bhavan. You cannot give dharnas (protests) and demand an Assembly session,” Gulab Chand Kataria, the Leader of the Opposition, was quoted by NDTV as saying.

“The cabinet has the right to ask for an Assembly session but you have to give reasons for it. The Congress is not giving any reasons for calling the Assembly,” he added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, today, said that his party will go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President, if needed and even go to the extent of staging a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

Gehlot also said that the Congress will not let the BJP “succeed in their conspiracy”.

Meanwhile, CM Gehlot is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at 4 pm to submit a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session. He had sought time to meet the Governor to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session

After Governor Kalraj Mishra refused to accede to Ashok Gehlot’s call for an Assembly session to prove his government’s majority, the Rajasthan chief minister, in a late-night meeting on Friday, discussed the six points raised by the Governor for calling an Assembly session.