Rajasthan Congress to launch ‘Kaam Dilse, Congress Sarkar Phir Se’ campaign on ERCP issue

On the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project covering potable water problems, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) will launch a campaign titled “Kaam Dilse, Congress Sarkar Phir Se” (work by heart, bring Congress government again) in the upcoming assembly election, which is due in early December.

In a brief interaction earlier with the press outside PCC here, on Sunday, the state chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, said “Kaam Dilse, Congress Sarkar Phir Se” will be a new slogan of the party in the December assembly polls.

“Congress is going to take out the ERCP yatra in 13 districts and the journey will start from Baran district on October 16 with the Navratri sthapna”, Gehlot said after holding a core group meeting in the Congress war room.

Advertisement

This yatra will highlight the failures of the Modi government that could not declare the ERCP as a national project despite the PM assured Rajasthan in the 2019 LS polls, Dotasara said.

“The yatra will visit 13 districts throughout the week and the CM, in-charge Randhawa, and other senior leaders will lead the yatra,” he said. During this trip the party workers and leader will cover two districts in a day. We will hold a big meeting in every district in 13 districts, each meeting will be attended by one lakh people. ERCP meetings will be much bigger than PM Modi’s meetings,” he added.

“The Congress government has fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises of the Congress manifesto. The vision document of Mission 2030 will become a huge basis for the public manifesto in the assembly polls. We will make our manifesto based on the vision document that has been created by public opinion, about 2.5 crores,” the RPCC head assured.

Expressing the Congress government’s commitment to ERCP, he said, the CM has announced to complete ERCP at the expense of the state government. Firstly, a grant of Rs 9,000 crore was announced in the budget and later Rs 5,000 crore more was announced. Gehlot always demanded the prime minister, Narendra Modi, and the BJP by mentioning ERCP in every speech. Now by organizing a yatra on ERCP, Congress is trying to put BJP on the backfoot in the assembly elections.

According to the project, if it is declared a national project, 13 districts will get drinking and irrigation water from ERCP. Apart from the construction of dams, canals and drinking water projects will also be built in this project worth more than Rs 40,000crores. Districts with ERCP include Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Baran, and Jhalawar.