Odisha voters have made up their minds to give ‘rest’ to Patnaik: Nadda

Predicting the imminent fall of the 24-year-old BJD government in Odisha, BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday exuded confidence that voters of the coastal state have made up their minds to give ‘rest’ to Chief Minister Naven Patnaik and elect a BJP dispensation this time.

He held a roadshow to garner support for the party’s candidates for Bhubaneswar parliamentary seat and assembly seats coming under it.

Visibly excited at the impressive gathering, Nadda said, “Naveen Babu (CM) has become inactive and handed over the administration to the officers. Now Odisha wants to give rest to Chief Patnaik and elect a new BJP-led Government”.

Patnaik-led BJD has missed the bus. People of the State want an active and healthy Chief Minister who can communicate with them in Odia. Voters here will vote in favour of BJP in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Nadda asserted.

Nadda, who arrived here on Wednesday as part of the BJP’s strategy to gear up the poll campaigning, is scheduled to address election meetings later today in Bargarh and Sundargarh parliamentary constituencies.

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday promised to offer a ‘Janata Ka Sarkar’ (people’s government) to the people of Odisha.

Nadda addressing the saffron party’s women cadres yesterday evening said “BJP will provide Janata Ka Sarkar instead of officers-led governance of BJD.

Meanwhile the poll campaign trail which was otherwise comparatively dull and drab during the 13 May first phase simultaneous polls has reached feverish pitch in Odisha. While BJP lined up top leaders to campaign and bolster the party’s electoral prospects, BJD president Patnaik is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in neighbouring Cuttack city.

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also scheduled to address a rally at Phulbani in Kandhamal district later on Thursday.