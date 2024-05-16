NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Swati Maliwal’s allegations, summons Kejriwal’s PA

National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar and summoned him to appear before the commission on Friday.

“The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of allegations by RS MP Swati Maliwal against Delhi Chief Minister, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary. NCW summons Bibhav Kumar to appear tomorrow, May 17, 2024, at 11 AM,” the NCW wrote on ‘X’.

The NCW notice to Bibhav Kumar came after Maliwal made a PCR call to the police and claimed that Kumar had brutally assaulted her at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

However, she didn’t press charges nor filed any FIR in this regard.

While Maliwal is yet to speak on the issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) acknowledged it and vowed strict action against Kejriwal’s PA.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

“While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident.”

However, contrary to AAP’s strict action promise, Bibhav Kumar was today spotted with Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh at Lucknow airport.

Later, during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav in the UP capital, Kejriwal evaded questions on the Maliwal incident.

However, Sanjay Singh sought to play down the issue and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Prajwal Revanna (JD-S MP involved in sex tape scandal in Karnataka) and several other cases.