Rajasthan Assembly Speaker hospitalized in Patna, condition stable

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani underwent a thorough medical checkup and diagnostic tests at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology, Patna, after experiencing chest pain and restlessness on Monday morning.

Devnani was in Patna to attend the All-India Parliamentary Presiding Officers’ Conference. Early Monday morning, he complained of chest pain and discomfort.

He was immediately rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital and later referred to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology for detailed diagnostic tests and necessary treatment.

Doctors at the institute confirmed that all test reports were normal and Devnani’s condition is stable.

Speaking to reporters, Devnani said, “It was an acidity issue. I am feeling fine now and plan to return to Jaipur soon.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Bihar Assembly Speaker, and other leaders visited the hospital to check on Devnani’s health.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also called Devnani to inquire about his condition.

Chief Minister Sharma arranged for a chartered plane, accompanied by a team of specialist doctors, including SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari and RMC Registrar Dr Girdhar Gopal Goyal, to bring Devnani back to Jaipur safely.