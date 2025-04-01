Three killed in gas leakage from Beawar factory; 50 hospitalised

Three persons were killed following the leakage of nitrogen gas from a chemical factory in the Beawar town of Ajmer district on Monday night.

According to police sources, the leakage began around 10 pm while a gas tanker was filling the factory’s gas reservoir. The gas soon spread to the nearby houses.

Due to the severity of the pungent gas, many locals complained of a burning sensation in their eyes, nausea, abdominal pain, and other symptoms, the police sources said.

The affected people were rushed to Amrit Kaur Hospital in Beawar, which referred some of the critical cases to JLN Hospital in Ajmer.

Though 50-55 people were rushed to hospitals in Beawar and Ajmer, three persons, including factory owner Sunil Singhal, succumbed on Tuesday morning. As many as 31 were discharged by Tuesday afternoon, while 20-22 are still undergoing treatment, police said.

Factory owner Singhal died while leading efforts to stop the leakage and provide rescue and medical aid to the affected persons.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident. He also prayed for the early recovery of those receiving treatment.