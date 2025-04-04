Rajasthan records 12.5 % rise in revenue income; CM Sharma exhorts officials to increase it

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has expressed satisfaction over the (optimum) success of the government’s policy of zero tolerance to leakage and theft of taxes and other revenue, which has enabled officials to achieve a 12.5 per cent rise in total receipts in 2024-25.

The state has recorded an increase of Rs 14,000 crore in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025.

”However, we need to further raise our revenue and tax collection to ensure attainment of the ambitious target of building a USD 350 economy of the state,” Sharma said while reviewing the performance of the revenue and taxation-related departments at a high-level meeting at CMR here late Thursday evening.

This, in turn, needs to give a boost to tax compliance by the merchants and redefine and reset our priorities and the targets, the Chief Minister said.

“For this, we have developed an integrated tax management system, however, we also need to give a boost to tax compliance and simplify various procedures”, he noted.

The income from the state excise on sale of liquor has registered a rise of 14 per cent, it was told at the meeting. The CM, however, said, “This could be raised further by strictly curbing the production and sale of illicit liquor and encouraging informers by giving them due incentives”.

The revenue from the auction of mining lease putta has registered an impressive growth of 24 per cent as compared to the fiscal year 2023-24.

Likewise, innovative initiatives in the IT sector did fetch revenue 13 per cent more than the income of 2024 – 25, the meeting was informed.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and heads of the other departments concerned participated in the meeting.