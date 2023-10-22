Rajasthan: 15 Ministers in Cong’s 2nd list of 43 contestants

In the second list of 43 contestants which the Congress released on Sunday for the 25 November assembly polls in Rajasthan, there are 15 Ministers, its Deputy Chief Whip in the Assembly, an IAS officer and five Independent MLAs.

Fifteen ministers who have been repeated from their traditional seats include Dr B D Kalla from Bikaner West, Pratap Singh Khachariawas from Civil Lines-Jaipur, Pramod Jain Bhaya from Anta, Parsadi Lal Meena from Lalsot, Shakuntala Rawat from Bansur, Vishwendra Singh from Deeg-Kumher, Bhajan Lal Jatav from Weir-SC, Sukhram Vishnoi from Sanchore, Arjun Singh Bamania from Banswara, Murari Lal Meena from Dausa, Brijendra Singh Ola from Jhunjhunu, Rajendra Singh Yadav from Kotputali, Udailal Anjana from Nimbahera, Ramlal Jat from Mandal, and Govind Meghwal from Khajuwala.

Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Choudhary has been fielded from Nava. Five Independents – Sanyam Lodha from Sirohi, and Babu Lal Nagar from Dudu, and three others who supported the Gehlot government during the crisis, and a retired Chief Secretary (IAS) Niranjan Arya from Sojat will try their luck.

On October 21, the Congress had released a list of 33 contestants including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, and Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi. The opposition BJP has released a total of 124 candidates in its two lists so far.