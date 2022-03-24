Railway Freight Customers to get Green Points

Indian Railways has come out with a scheme to assign carbon saving points, termed Rail Green Points, to freight customers from April 2022.

The scheme will be applicable only to the freight customers who are registered on the e-RD portal of the Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), the Railways Ministry said today.

Every customer who places demand online (on e-demand module) for freight services may be prompted by a ‘Pop up’ thanking him for choosing to transport by Indian Railways giving details of the expected saving of carbon emission called Rail Green Points.

The saving of carbon emission will be credited to the customer’s account in the form of Rail Green Points and the cumulative points will also be shown in his account on the Freight Business Development portal.

The Rail Green Points can’t be claimed for any benefit from Railways. Rail Green Points will be reckoned on a financial year basis. The ‘Feel Good Factor’ that customers would get from this information will motivate them to transport more by train.