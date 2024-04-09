Tarakeswar-Bishnupur rail link nears completion

In what comes as good news for the religious tourists of West Bengal, the Tarakeshwar-Bishnupur Railway Link project nearing completion with larger parts of the works in various parts being complete.

The final commissioning of the line being targeted in 2025, would facilitate easy rail connectivity between the birthplaces of Ramakrishna and Ma Sarada.

Sanctioned in 2001, the Bishnupur-Tarakeswar New Line project spans over 87 kilometres and would serve as a crucial link not only in terms of pilgrimage but also as an alternate route for goods traffic between the South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway. According to the Eastern Railway, the project was considerably delayed primarily due to challenges in land acquisition and disputes. To expedite its completion, the Eastern Railway revised its strategies structured in several phases. As informed by the ER, over 80 per cent of the works of earthwork and bridges have been completed in the phase from Moynapur to Bara Gopinathpur which is spread over 7.7km while construction activities for the Bara Gopinathpur station building are in full swing.

In the second phase between Bara Gopinathpur to Jayrambati of 7.1 km, 70 per cent of earthwork and bridges have been completed and the construction of the Jayrambati station building is currently underway. The next phase from Jairambati to Kamarpukur of around 5km was said to have been impeded by delays in land acquisition, particularly a 2.5 km stretch. However, after resolving issues and paying additional compensation, the required land was handed over to the Railway authorities on 8 March.

The remaining 5.5 km stretch of the fourth phase from Kamarpukur to Goghat, according to the ER, is faced with the land acquisition hurdles at Bhaba Dighi even as major works in the section have been completed.