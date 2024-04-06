Metro forms special anti-littering squads to curb littering at stations

Spitting gutkha or betel juices at the city Metro premises could now cost Rs 500 to the visitors.

Callously dumped plastic bottles, betel juice stain at stations, particularly at the recently opened stretch of the Green Line is making the authorities of the Kolkata Metro Railway go stern with the visitors committing such nuisance.

The city Metro has formed special anti-littering squads to nab the erring visitors and impose a fine for littering the Metro railway premises.

The squad has been formed as a precursor to the special anti-littering drives that Kolkata Metro Railway is considering undertaking to curb such activities in station premises. The decision comes following recent observation of a section of commuters regularly littering Metro stations, particularly at the newly inaugurated stretch of Green Line from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.

According to the city Metro office, these commuters have been constantly making Metro premises untidy and filthy by throwing plastic bottles, spitting betel juices and gutkha.

To curb the littering of the premises, the authorities of the mass carrier are putting efforts to create awareness among commuters through announcements, posters as well as counselling them by requesting to refrain from such activities. Special awareness videos are being shown on all platform TVs at different Metro stations, while bins have been provided at various stations along with bottle crusher machines.

The authorities are also using Metro Railway official social media handles to spread the awareness.

However, following the continuation of plastic bottles being thrown at the newly opened Green Line premises, the Metro Authorities have now decided to launch special anti-littering drives in Green Line and Blue Line to nab the people found making the premises untidy. As a part of the drive, special anti-littering squads would move from one station to the other to identify the visitors and impose fines of Rs 500 on them as per the stipulated norms.