Rahul, Sanjay Raut meet to resolve differences over Savarkar row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut met here on Wednesday to resolve differences over the Savarkar row which has caused uneasiness in relations between the two sides.

Following the meeting which took place at the Congress parliamentary party office, Raut said in a tweet: “Met Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi today. Many important issues were also discussed in detail. Everything is fine. nothing to worry about.”

In protest against Rahul Gandhi’s remark, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday skipped an opposition meeting called by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Following his expulsion from Parliament, the Congress leader had addressed a press conference on March 25 during which he said that “my name is not Savarkar, I won’t apologise”.

Sources in the Shiv Sena (UBT) indicated that the party was upset over the remark, which came to haunt the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.