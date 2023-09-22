Rahul, Kharge to address party functionaries in Jaipur on Saturday

The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and party MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, will address a meeting of over 60,000 party functionaries from block level to district level here, on Saturday.

Besides, the duo will lay the foundation stone of the new office building of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area, its president, Govind Singh Dotasara, told reporters, on Friday.

The new building of the party will cost Rs 76 crores and will have an area of 6,000 square metres in Jaipur. The land has been allotted to the party by the Rajasthan Housing Board on government rates.

Thousands of party workers and members of the public will also attend this meeting. This comes ahead of the state assembly election, which will be held in December.

On September 25, PM Narendra Modi will address the BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’s culmination rally at Dadiya near Jaipur.