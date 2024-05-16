Running the country is not a game for children born with a golden spoon: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted, “If our government comes to power for the third time, we will make the country the third-largest economy in the world. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

“The people of SP and Congress are neither accustomed to hard work nor do they have the ability to win. Running the country is not a game for children born with a golden spoon. You won’t be able to do this. After June 4, the Modi government will definitely be formed, but much more lies ahead,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said that he was chased away from Amethi and now he will be chased away from Rae Bareli as well.

Advertisement

PM Modi said that the Indi alliance would disintegrate after June 4. “Following their defeat, they will look for a scapegoat. Whether these ‘princes’ hail from Lucknow or Delhi, they will head abroad for summer vacations. It is rumoured they have already instructed to book their tickets.”

Addressing an election meeting at the GIC ground on Thursday, the PM said that the Congress is making fun of the country’s development.

“SP and Congress believe that the country will develop automatically. When we built toilets, SP and Congress questioned their significance. They also asked what would happen if the BJP gave permanent houses to the poor. Despite their years of rule, eighty-five percent of the houses in the country did not have tap water. We provided drinking water to 14 crore poor people,” he said.

Modi criticised the Congress for raising questions on the bravery of the army. “These people are saying that if they come to power, they will reinstate Article 370. These people will go to Pakistan and fly pigeons. There is a need to be cautious of SP and Congress. At the time of independence, India held the sixth position in the global economy. However, after years of Congress rule, the economy slid to the eleventh position. Since the BJP government assumed power in 2014, diligent efforts have propelled the economy to the fifth position”, he asserted.

PM Modi said that the Congress wants to end reservation for backward classes. They have already initiated steps in this regard in Karnataka. These people want to allocate the reservation quota meant for backward classes to Muslims. The ‘prince’ of Congress is saying that he will get everyone investigated.

“Congress wants to implement this formula of Karnataka in the entire country. SP, which betrayed OBCs, is silent on this. The appeasement politics of SP and Congress does not stop here. These people are inciting vote jihad against Modi. The ‘prince’ of Congress says that if they come to power, they will again send Ram Lalla to the tent and get the Ram temple locked. But Modi will not let this happen. This cannot happen in our life time,” he said.