Vikramaditya Singh dares Himachal BJP on development

Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh challenged former BJP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to give an account of developmental works undertaken during his tenure.

Highlighting the promise of an international airport in Mandi fulfilled by his party government, he contrasted it with the achievements of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, who established an IIT and Medical College in the region.

Emphasising the need to move beyond empty promises and rhetoric, he urged the public to vote the BJP out of power.

Advertisement

He criticised the BJP for failing to address issues such as inflation and unemployment.

During his campaign in Gadasa, Karadsu, and Nagar of Banjar and Manali assembly constituencies on Thursday, Singh praised Virbhadra Singh’s efforts in preserving the state’s ‘Dev’ culture.

The BJP only talks big in the name of religion, but does not implement it, he charged.

Singh criticised the BJP’s candidate for Mandi accusing him of a lack of understanding of both religion and the state’s culture.

He reiterated his commitment to the state’s development, highlighting his achievements as the Public Works Minister, where he allocated Rs 3560 crore for road maintenance and construction in the state.

Due to the geographical conditions of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, the people are facing different problems, he said, adding that he is well versed with these problems and understands them.

Singh pledged to address the unique challenges faced by the Mandi parliamentary constituency and promised to prioritize the opening of a modern medical college in Kullu district, as well as the construction of tunnels in Jalodi Jot and Bhubhu Jot to improve road infrastructure.

He urged the public to support him in the election, promising to work tirelessly to fulfill their aspirations, if elected as MP.