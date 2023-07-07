Rahul has strength to overcome any adversity: KC Venugopal

Responding to the Gujarat High Court’s co refusal to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname remark case, AICC General Secretary in charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal on Friday said he was not surprised at the dismissal of the appeal.

Speaking at a function in Kozhikode, Venugopal said it is not surprising that the appeal was rejected; the party had not expected justice from Gujarat in the present circumstances. Rahul Gandhi possesses the strength to overcome any adversity. No judgment, no disqualification can shatter Rahul Gandhi’s mind, he added.

“There is no hope of getting justice from Gujarat in the present circumstances.But thos e who write the verdict and prepare the ground for it should remember that Rahul Gandhi possess a strong mind which is incapable to be broken by any judgment or disqualification,” Venugopal said.

Responding to the Gujarat High Court order, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said that the people stand firmly with Rahul Gandhi and the Sangh Parivar cannot intimidate or silence him.

“The Congress will continue its fight against politics of hatred and fascism. We have unwavering faith in the constitution, the legal system, and the rule of law,” Satheesan said. He added that the legal battle over the issue will be continued.