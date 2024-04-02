Kerala BJP president questions Rahul on SDPI support to UDF

Kerala BJP President K Surendran on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his stance on Congress accepting the support of the SDPI to UDF candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The SDPI has announced its support to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming general elections in Kerala.

Speaking to media persons in Kalpetta, Surendran said the SDPI openly declared its support to the Congress-led UDF in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The SDPI and the PFI are the organisations that are instigating riots in the country and massacring people.

The SDPI is an organisation trying to disintegrate the nation. Rahul Gandhi should explain his position on accepting the SDPI support by the UDF candidates, Surendran demanded.

“The Wayanad MP, who speaks about secularism day and night, should explain how Congress could accept the support of a terrorist organization trained abroad to commit murders,” Surendran asked.

The SDPI is widely considered a political outfit of the banned terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

Kerala SDPI President Ashraf Moulavi said they had decided to support the Congress as they are leading the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against the BJP at the national level.