Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the government has failed on economic issues and now distracting the nations through other means.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came after the Congress-led opposition meeting held in New Delhi.

“Narendra Modi should have the courage to tell youngsters why the Indian economy has become a disaster, why unemployment is on the rise? He does not have the guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police and tell people what he is going to do for this country,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“The government is trying to suppress the voice of youth, its demands are legitimate but the government is not listening to it,” he said.

Leaders from 20 like minded parties met in Delhi today to take stock of the political situation in the country and to evolve a common plan of action to effectively oppose the anti people policies of the Modi Govt. Here’s a short video excerpt of my statement after the meeting. pic.twitter.com/LNnzABTafe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 13, 2020

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also slammed the Modi-Shah duo for curtaining the issue of economic slowdown by bringing divisive issues like CAA and NRC.

“Government has let loose reign of oppression, spreading hatred and trying to divide our people along sectarian lines. There is unprecedented turmoil, Constitution is being undermined and instruments of governance being misused,” she said.

The meeting was called to corner the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) which have triggered nationwide protests.

However, in the meeting, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party were the notable absentees.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BSP chief Mayawati had earlier declared that they won’t attend the meeting.