Raghav Chadha case: Supreme Court offers advice to resolve issue

Raghav Chadha, an AAP MP, was suspended from the house and the Rajya Sabha chairman today. The Supreme Court directed Chadha to apologise. The Rajya Sabha chairman was also asked by the court to take the apology into consideration.

“Both parties have offered suggestions for the future during the hearing.

In its ruling, the court stated that the petitioner had indicated that he would like to seek an appointment and apologise publicly, which the chairman of the Rajya Sabha would see kindly.

On August 1, Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for “breach of privilege” following the accusations of four Members of Parliament that he had broken the rules by mentioning them in a House panel without their permission. The leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, moved a resolution in the Upper House of Parliament suspending Mr. Chadha till the privileges committee reported back.

Mr. Chadha’s attorney informed the court during today’s session that the AAP leader is prepared to personally apologise to the head of the Rajya Sabha.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta concurred that Mr. Chadha’s apology would be the preferable course of action.