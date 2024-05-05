India united for soldiers: Congress condemns Poonch terrorist attack

The Opposition Congress has condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch in which one soldier was killed while five others sustained injuries.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply pained by the attack and added that India is united for the soldiers.

“Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism. Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air warrior who made the supreme sacrifice. We hope that the injured air warriors recover at the earliest and earnestly pray for their well-being. India is united for our soldiers,” Kharge said.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.of the martyred soldier.

“The cowardly and terrorist attack on our Army convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely shameful and sad. I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldier and express my condolences to his bereaved family. I hope that the soldiers injured in the attack recover as soon as possible,” he wrote in a post on X.

One Indian Airforce (IAF) soldier was killed and five personnel were injured when two vehicles of their convoy were on Saturday ambushed by terrorists in the border district of Poonch.

Reports said that the vehicles came under heavy terrorist fire while they were passing through Mendhar near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Surankote Sector area of the Jammu division.

The injured soldiers have been shifted to the Northern Command military hospital at Udhampur.

Pictures of the attacked IAF truck show the windshield bearing multiple bullet marks and the windows on the driver side broken. It indicates that the terrorists had taken positions on three sides of the road.

This was the first major attack on the armed forces this year in the border region that witnessed several casualties of soldiers in terror attacks last year.