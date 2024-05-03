All India Women Lawyers’ Association President joins AAP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, President of the All India Women Lawyers’ Association Geeta Rani joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Friday.

Along with Rani, several other lawyers also joined the AAP. They all were welcomed into the party fold by senior party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rani said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always worked to improve the lives of the common people and lawyers of Delhi. Influenced by his policies, today we are joining the AAP. And now, we will fight for the rights of the common individuals.”

Atishi said, “Senior Supreme Court lawyer Dr Geeta Rani, who is the president of All India Women Lawyers Association, has joined the AAP family. Along with her, many other Supreme Court lawyers are also joining the AAP.”