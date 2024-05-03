Sachdeva calls Atishi master of lies for blaming BJP for Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva slammed Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi for blaming the saffron party for the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

In a statement on Friday, Sachdeva said instead of blaming BJP leaders for the arrest of AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi should tell Delhi’ites why Kejriwal has not been able to get bail despite running from one court to another, from the trial court to the Supreme Court, since his arrest on 20 March.

Calling Atishi a master in spreading lies, the Delhi BJP president said she has again tried to spread lies today.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is steeped in corruption and has no positive achievements or agenda for the future to show to their electorate, hence they keep trying to make Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a corruption case a political issue,” Sachdeva said.

He said since AAP leaders have nothing to show on the development front, they keep trying to set false narratives through doctored videos, etc.

“People of the country know well that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has all along tried to misguide the investigation agencies like the ED after evading several summonses forcing the agency to arrest him,” he added.