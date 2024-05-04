4 candidates of INDIA bloc files nominations for LS seats in Delhi

Four candidates of the INDIA boc, comprising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, filed nominations from their respective parliamentary constituencies on Saturday.

Kuldeep Kumar filed nomination from East Delhi parliamentary seat, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi seat, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk constituency.

Before heading to file nomination, Kumar sought blessings from his parents and wife of former Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia and then paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar by offering flowers. He took out a rally on the occasion, drawing a massive crowd of supporters. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and senior party leaders Atishi, and Dilip Pandey were present.

Attacking the BJP he said, “No matter how much force the BJP uses, this time the people of Delhi will answer jail with their votes. We will work to end their dictatorship.”

A large number of people participated in his nomination march of the Bharti. With AAP flags in their hands and caps on their heads, people pledged to give ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ (answer the jail by voting). He was accompanied by AAP’s Delhi state convener and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, among others.

“This time’s election is a different election. This time the election is directly an election to save democracy and the Constitution. The 10-year-old BJP government has worked to weaken the country at every level whether it’s democracy or the Constitution. They have ruined democracy,” he said.

Referring to Kejriwal’s arrest, Bharti said, “Three-time elected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and taken away in the dead of night without any evidence. The people of this country are watching how dictatorship in the country is at its peak.”

“Today, everybody is saying that they will respond to the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal with their vote. The people of Delhi will show through voting how agitated and angry they are with the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

Mishra filed his nomination from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. A nomination procession was taken out, in which a large number of supporters took part. He expressed confidence in his victory.

Chandni Chowk Agarwal, along with a large number of Congress and AAP workers and leaders went in a procession to the District Magistrate office at Alipur to file his nomination papers. Delhi Congress interim president Devender Yadav was also present.

The last date for filing of nominations in Delhi is 6th May while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on 7th May, as per the notification.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 9th May. The voting is scheduled to take place on 25th May.