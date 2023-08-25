Racket issuing forged university degrees and mark sheets busted.

The crime Branch has busted a racket engaged in issuing forged university degrees , mark sheets and arrested two persons.

The accused issued fake documents of various reputable private universities around the country in lieu of money. The police have recovered fake documents including the mark sheets along with sixmobile phones and one laptop.

The cops conducted a raid at the office of the accused at Prateek Apartment, Paschim Vihar West, Delhi. The accused Shiv Shanker and Sunil Mishra were apprehended with the fake documents of various universities. Police said they were involved in producing the degrees

of universities including Mewar University- Rajasthan, MUIT University-Noida, JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University-Rajasthan, Vinayak Missions University-Salem, MNS ITI-Haryana, Himalayan Garhwal University, Kalinga University etc.

The Special Commissioner of Police , Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav informed ” The main accused Shiv Shankar was the mastermind and he was running this fake racket since the last 5-6 years. He has also previously been involved in a similar type of case in Mianwali Nagar. The other accused Sunil Mishra has been working with the main accused

since the last two years. He was working as a tele-caller, receiver and delivery of the fake documents and handling the beneficiary visitors.”

The police are conducting further investigation to identify the others involved in the crime. The role of various Universities is also being

probed.