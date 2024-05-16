Mizoram protests Indian govt’s decision to end Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

The Union government’s decision to end the free movement regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar is facing stiff resistance in Mizoram.

Thursday saw thousands of individuals gathering in Mizoram for rallies against the Indian government’s move to fence the border with Myanmar and revoke the free movement agreement between the two nations.

Organised by the Zo Re-Unification Organisation (Zoro), peaceful rallies took place in Zokhawthar and Vaphai villages in Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

Representatives from Myanmar also participated in these rallies, according to a Zoro leader.

Zoro is a Mizo group advocating for the reunification of various tribes across India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar under a single administration.

It can be mentioned here that Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has also taken up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently urging him to take back the decision.

The rally also took place near the India-Myanmar Friendship Gate

Under the FMR , individuals are permitted to travel up to 16 km on both sides of the international border.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long border with Myanmar’s Chin state, with the Mizos sharing ethnic ties with the Chin community.

More than 34,000 individuals from Myanmar’s Chin state are currently residing in various parts of Mizoram, seeking refuge following a military coup in February 2021.

The Mizoram assembly passed a resolution on February 28, opposing the Centre’s decision regarding the India-Myanmar border fence and the FMR abolition.