The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have decided to brighten up the lighting system in the 12th century shrine, said officials on Tuesday.

The illumination plan will get underway during the Rath Yatra festival during which the deities leave the temple for the annual visit to Gundicha temple (maternal aunt’s home) for nine days. The iconic temple is a revered pilgrimage attraction for millions of Hindus.

The lighting system will be brightened at each of the four doors of the temple besides other strategic locations like ‘Neelachakra’ of the holy shrine, officials said adding that details of the illumination plan is currently being worked out, they added.