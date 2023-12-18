Puri Jagannath temple’s Natamandap renovation work underway: Orissa HC informed

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun the process of renovation and repair work of the Puri Jagannath temple’s Natamandap (Dancing Hall) of the 12th century revered shrine, Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty said in his status report submitted before the Orissa High Court on Monday.

Earlier the Court had expressed strong displeasure over the non-completion of the repair work of ‘Natamandap’ and ordered the authorities concerned to complete the process by March 2024.

Works have already been undertaken, including the dismantling of the decorative wooden framed ceiling of the central column area which has been stored in the SJT Museum of the temple complex.

Similarly, the de-plastering of the corbel stone members in the four directions with joint sealing of the de-plastering has been done, the Amicus Curiae (AC) informed the Court in a report.

A meeting has been scheduled between December 19 and December 21. A detailed discussion on the beam design and finalisation of the course of action will be held during the meeting, the report said.

The matter pertaining to Natamandap will be taken up for hearing by the Orissa High Court on January 18, 2024.

The amicus curiae, appointed by Orissa High Court to assess the structural status of 12th century Puri Jagannath temple, warned of the possible cave-in of the Natamandapa structure of the holy shrine in August last.