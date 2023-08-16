Cave-in threat to dance hall of Puri Jagannath Temple, HC told

The amicus curiae, appointed by the Orissa High Court to assess the structural status of 12th century Puri Jagannath Temple, warned of the possible cave-in of the Nata Mandapa (dance hall) structure of the holy shrine.

“There is a crack in the beam of the Nata Mandap. It is revealed that this work is very important and catastrophe may happen at any time as this subject beam is working as a cantilever from both sides,” Amicus Curiae (AC) N K Mohanty informed the Orissa High Court in an affidavit.

The dilapidated condition of the mandapa is mostly in the form of wide structural cracks, localised dislodgement of stone blocks and detached weak lime plasters including extensive corrosion of existing wrought iron clamps. These distressed locations are on the eastern and south eastern corner of Jaga Mohana, which are visible from the roof top of Nata mandapa, the affidavit stated.

Advertisement

“The safety of the temple is very important in nature and this court may kindly take stock of the work in every one or two months for monitoring the same so that the works may be expedited by concerned authorities,” he added.

He further said, “During discussion in the meeting held in the office of the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Administration and ASI Bhubaneswar Circle, had placed the report of IIT Madras about the crack beam of Nata Mandapa. In this report, we found that the restoration work of the crack beam is in urgent need. This work is pending to be attended by ASI from August, 2018 till date.” The AC stated in the affidavit.