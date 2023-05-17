Disabled man moves HC against Puri Jagannath temple admin

A wheelchair-bound rights activist has filed a second contempt petition in Orissa High Court following the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) not implementing the court order to make the 12th-century holy shrine disabled-friendly.

The petitioner, Jitendra Biswal, on Tuesday filed the second contempt petition accusing the SJTA of willful disobedience of Court order, said petitioner’s counsel Goutam Acharya.

The Orissa High Court in March 2022 has ruled that a plea to make the Jagannath Temple in Puri disabled-friendly involves “urgency” warranting a decision within a month. The court has issued directions to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to make the 12th century shrine accessible to differently-abled persons.

Biswal had filed the contempt petition in December 2022 with HC directing the SJTA to decide the matter within 1 month positively. However the SJTA did not execute the order, prompting Biswal to file yet another contempt petition before the Orissa High Court.