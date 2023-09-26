Punjab Police raids 264 hideouts of gangsters’ associates

Punjab Police on Monday conducted raids at suspected hideouts of associates of gangsters and anti-national elements, officials said.

The simultaneous raids were conducted across the state on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

As many as 264 residential and other premises linked with close associates of several gangsters were thoroughly checked during the operation carried out at all 28 police districts in the state.

ADGP Law and Order Gurinder Singh Dhillon said that all the CPs/SSPs were directed to depute strong police parties led by an Inspector or Sub-Inspector to make this operation successful. Police teams were also asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation, he said.

He said that over 150 parties of Punjab Police, involving at least 500 Police Personnel, carried out raids at 264 hideouts linked with the gangsters and also checked 229 persons. The operation was planned after the questioning of several gang members arrested in the state, he added.

During the operation, the Police teams conducted thorough checking at the houses and other premises linked with these criminals and also collected the data from Electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination. Police teams have also detained two suspected persons for questioning.