BSF, Punjab police recover China-made drone with contraband in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in a joint operation with Punjab police, recovered a drone along with the contraband item in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, BSF Punjab Frontier said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the BSF troops on Saturday heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistan side after which a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mari Kamboke village in Tarn Taran district.

Further during the search operation at about 1940 hrs on the same day, a broken Quadcopter drone along with one packet of contraband weighing 523 grams was recovered from a farming field in the area.

The recovered contraband item is suspected to be heroin, which was wrapped in yellow coloured adhesive tape, according to the official statement.

The recovered drone is a made-in-China Quadcopter–Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic, added the official statement.

Advertisement

This is not the first instance when attempts have been made to smuggle arms or contraband items into Indian territory from the other side of the border with the help of drones.

Earlier this week, a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics was recovered from Punjab’s Amritsar district in a joint operation by the BSF and Punjab Police.