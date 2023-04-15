Punjab AAP calls CBI summons to Kejriwal dictatorial

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab termed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons to party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a dictatorial decision of the Central government.

All cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said Kejriwal is a revolutionary leader and Narendra Modi government’s Enforcement Directorate and CBI cannot suppress or intimidate him.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “It is very difficult to suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal. Those who speak the truth make a place in people’s hearts. No one can take him out of the hearts of people. We are standing by him like a rock. Long live the revolution!”

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Arvind Kejriwal exposed Adani-BJP nexus that’s why CBI is after him. Our leader is brave. Kejriwal cannot be silenced by such tricks.”

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, said, “Kejriwal is the hero of honest politics who follows Babasaheb. Threatening Arvind Kejriwal through CBI summons cannot stop the revolutionary steps being taken in the field of health and education.”

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “I clearly remember the time when Arvind Kejriwal came and shook up the political establishment. There was complete despair and disbelief about India’s political system. He brought hope to all Indians. The more you try to suppress him, the more he will rise.”

Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said, “The BJP Government’s efforts to stop Arvind Kejriwal will not succeed. CBI summons in a trivial matter will not deter his unwavering spirit. Arvind Kejriwal dedicated his life to serving the people of India. He is a true leader who cannot be silenced or stopped. The constant attacks on Arvind Kejriwal by the central government is a clear indication of their fear. A champion of the people and the strong candidate against Narendra Modi, Kejriwal is loved by crores of Indians. It is time to stop these nefarious attempts to suppress his voice!”

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “Arvind Kejriwal is not just a name, he is a revolution that India is witnessing! History is proof that whenever revolutions were suppressed, they kept on booming and getting bigger.”

Minister Aman Arora said, “Arvind Kejriwal, being a common man, has the guts to challenge, fight and topple centuries-old powerful parties and governments. Today, CBI issued notice to ‘The Hero of Millions’ just to intimidate or break him. The conspirators may not succeed in their designs. We stand firmly with him.”